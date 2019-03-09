Mouni Roy photo: Television beauty queen and now a Bollywood diva, Mouni Roy has been storming social media with her stylish and sexy photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account, have a look!

Mouni Roy photo: Popular television actress and now a Bollywood girl, Mouni Roy is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Romeo Akhbar Walter which stats John Abraham and is slated to hit the big screen on April 5. The diva, however, never fails to impress fans with her sexy and sultry photos which take social media by storm and the latest picture shared by the Gold actress on her official Instagram account, the RAW actress looks breathtakingly hot in a sultry red backless dress. Her expressions are too sexy and in the photo, her eyes are doing the talking!

Mouni Roy shared the stunning photo on the special occasion of International Women’s Day. Mouni Roy made her debut in the Indian film industry with Akshay Kumar starrer sports drama Gold which released last year in 2018 and was a huge hit. She will now be seen in Romeo Akhbar Walter which is a war drama.

Mouni Roy, who has previously worked in television shows like Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Naagin, among many others will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

