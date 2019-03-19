Mouni Roy Photo: Gold actor sizzles in a grey coat paired with a trendy belt around her stomach. The actor never let go any chance to look classy, recently shared a photo of herself, from the day of her upcoming film promotion which is titled as RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, opposite John Abraham.

Mouni Roy Photo: Bollywood sizzler Mouni Roy shot to fame after playing a lead role in Naagin, a supernational television serial in Colours channel. Her significant role, in the serial, gave her a direct break in the silver screen. Making her debut in film Gold, opposite to Akshay Kumar, managed to garner a lot of appreciation from her fans. The actor shared a picture of herself in the Instagram profile, looking absolutely classy in a grey coat with a trendy belt around her stomach, avoiding her sleek ponytail would be little unfair, making her fans absorbed into her black smokey eyes, she managed to grab all attention. The actor donned in a black hot attire to attend her upcoming film promotion. Yes, Mouni will soon come up with her new upcoming movie, titled as RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, opposite John Abraham.

The actor presented herself in a black top and grey floral long skirt, becoming one of the most favourite actresses of the Television world Mouni, is all set to make a benchmark in Bollywood.

On the work front, Moni Roy is all set to entertain her huge fan base by starring in Romeo Akbar Walter opposite John Abraham. Helmed by Robby Grewal and bankrolled by Vivek Bhatnagar, Gary Grewal, Vanessa Walia, Dheeraj Wadhawan and Ajay Kapoor under the banners of Viacom18 Motion, and she is also featured in film Brahmastra in a negative character.

Talking about Romeo Akbar Walter, the film is based upon true events from a conflict between India and Pakistan during the year 1971. The trailer of the film was released recently and gathered positive reviews. In the trailer, John Abraham plays the role of a spy for the country’s intelligence agency, RAW. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in crucial roles. We can co-relate the movie with Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, which was also based upon such topic. Creating buzz, the star-casts of the Romeo Akbar Walter movie now seen promoting the movie. Holding the breath, keeping fingers crossed hope the film goes well in the box-office.

