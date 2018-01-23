Mouni Roy is one of hottest and the most desirable women of the television industry. From winning hearts on small screen with the portrayal of Icchadhari Naagin to setting the screen on fire with her hot and sexy avatar on social media, the path to success was not that easy for the soon-to-be Bollywood diva. After taking up mass communication at Jamia Milia Islamia at her parents’ insistence, Mouni just did not feel right and left the course midway to pursue her dreams in the entertainment industry.

Roy started her career in 2007 with the Ekta Kapoor drama series Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi playing the role of Krishnatulsi opposite Pulkit Samrat and rose the steps of fame with her role as Sati in Life OK’s mythological series Devon Ke Dev..Mahadev from 2011 to 2014. What really took Mouni to the heights of popularity was her portrayal of Icchadhari Naagin on screen as Shivanya opposite Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. Not only did the show became a superhit among the masses and landed at No. 1 spot on the TRP ratings weeks after weeks, the immense popularity gained during Naagin Season 1 and Season 2 also paved the way for Mouni’s big Bollywood entry.

The on-screen naagin has been signed for Reema Kagti’s directoral Gold opposite none other than the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar.  Apart from gaining immense love and appreciation on-screen, Mouni is also a social media sensation with more than 4 million followers on her Instagram account. With more than 1 lakh likes on every single photo, Mouni clearly poses a tough competition to her Bollywood competitors. 

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Mouni Roy that are sure to leave you mesmerised.

Ever-so-beautiful Mouni Roy steals the limelight on the sets on India’s Next Top Model.
Super hot Mouni Roy spends a relaxing weekend by the poolside.
Mouni Roy gives major style lessons in an off shoulder dress.
Mouni Roy seems glistening under the hot sun.
Mouni Roy mesmerises her fans with her super hot avatar.
Mouni Roy flaunts her amazing body in a blue bikini top.
Mouni Roy shares her fitness mantra with her fans.
Absolutely stunning Mouni Roy looks ethereal in a gorgeous gown.
Television diva brings out boho vibes with her super hot style on the beach.
Mouni Roy spells her beautiful cast with her gorgeous looks.
Mouni Roy looks too hot to handle in her latest photoshoot.
The Naagin of small screen charms her fans in a sexy black saree.
Mouni Roy flaunts her long legs in a one shoulder white dress.
Mouni Roy looks drop dead gorgeous in a super hot black gown.
Mouni Roy looks mesmerising in her Indian attire.

