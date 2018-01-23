Hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Mouni Roy: The on-screen Naagin of Indian entertainment industry, Hot and beautiful Mouni Roy has won hearts with her spectacular acting in shows like Naagin and Devon Ke Dev..Mahadev. After ruling the small screen, hot and sexy tv actress Mouni Roy is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. With more than 4 million followers on her Instagram account, the social media sensation has mesmerised her fans with her beauty and persona. Take a look at Mouni Roy's some best hot, sexy and most beautiful photos.

Mouni Roy is one of hottest and the most desirable women of the television industry. From winning hearts on small screen with the portrayal of Icchadhari Naagin to setting the screen on fire with her hot and sexy avatar on social media, the path to success was not that easy for the soon-to-be Bollywood diva. After taking up mass communication at Jamia Milia Islamia at her parents’ insistence, Mouni just did not feel right and left the course midway to pursue her dreams in the entertainment industry.

Roy started her career in 2007 with the Ekta Kapoor drama series Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi playing the role of Krishnatulsi opposite Pulkit Samrat and rose the steps of fame with her role as Sati in Life OK’s mythological series Devon Ke Dev..Mahadev from 2011 to 2014. What really took Mouni to the heights of popularity was her portrayal of Icchadhari Naagin on screen as Shivanya opposite Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. Not only did the show became a superhit among the masses and landed at No. 1 spot on the TRP ratings weeks after weeks, the immense popularity gained during Naagin Season 1 and Season 2 also paved the way for Mouni’s big Bollywood entry.

The on-screen naagin has been signed for Reema Kagti’s directoral Gold opposite none other than the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar. Apart from gaining immense love and appreciation on-screen, Mouni is also a social media sensation with more than 4 million followers on her Instagram account. With more than 1 lakh likes on every single photo, Mouni clearly poses a tough competition to her Bollywood competitors.

