Mouni Roy photos: Gold actor Mouni Roy has become an Internet sensation and her latest photos in which she is seen in an all-black avatar have taken over social media. The photo is being loved by all her fans. Have a look!

Mouni Roy photos: Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy, who won millions of hearts with her amazing performance in Akshay Kumar-starrer sports-drama Gold, is a popular television actress who has now ventured into Bollywood films and has a number of big-budget Bollywood films in her kitty. After winning hearts on both the small and the big screen, Mouni Roy has been stealing the show on social media with her sultry and hot photos as well as videos.

Mouni Roy recently shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account and she is looking absolutely breathtaking as she poses in an all-black avatar. Mouni Roy is one of the most popular and sexiest actresses in the Indian television industry who shot to fame after featuring in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later featured in shows like Do Saheliyaan, Naagin and Naagin 2, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, among many others.

Mouni Roy is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Brahmastra which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. Apart from the Ayan Mukerji-directorial, Mouni Roy will also be seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China. She has a huge fan base across the nation.

