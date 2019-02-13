Mouni Roy photos: Bollywood stunner Mouni Roy, who made her big Bollywood debut in 2018 with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold has been winning the Internet with her stunning and breathtaking photos!

Mouni Roy photos: Popular television actress Mouni Roy, who made her debut in the Indian film industry last year with Akshay Kumar-starrer sports-drama Gold, has been setting social media on fire with her stylish and stunning Instagram photos. The television queen on Wednesday morning shared a series of sultry photos on her official Instagram account and the photos have taken social media by storm!

Mouni Roy is dressed in a gorgeous pink gown and her sexy curls are to die for! Mouni Roy, who became a household name after featuring in Ekta Kapoor’s popular and long-running show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Krishna Tulsi, is one of the most popular names in the television industry and she is now spreading her magic in Bollywood as well. Her performance in her debut Bollywood film Gold was highly appreciated. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Apart from Brahmastra, Mouni Roy will also be seen in films like John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter, Rajkummar Rao starrer Made in China, and Mogul. Mouni Roy has previously featured in hit shows such as Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Naagin, Naagin 2, among many others.

