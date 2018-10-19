Bollywood and television actor Mouni Roy who shot to fame with her role as Naagin enjoys a massive fanbase of over 6.1 million people of Instagram. She keeps on hogging headlines for her trendy fashion statement and her sizzling avatars. Climbing the stairs of success, she will soon be seen in Alia and Ranbir-starrer Brahmastra

The sizzling actor has once again taken the internet by a storm

Sizzling beauty Mouni Roy never misses a chance to astonish her fans with her sizzling avatars. The girl who played the role of a simple and sweet girl Krishna Tulsi in much-loved show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has now become the glam queen of Indian television. Who would have thought that within a decade, the diva would transform herself so much? The Bengali beauty is known all over the internet for her sizzling and hot attires. Being an avid social media star, Mouni shares glimpses of her life with her fans every now and then. This time too, the gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her in the boldest avatar.

Lying and posing in bed, wrapped in a pink satin cloth, she swaying fans with her hotness. The subtle makeup with her ever glowing face is enough to drive anyone crazy. Mouni is giving out a sexy expression with a touch of a smile on her face and the curly wavy hair is stealing the show.

She was already stealing the limelight with her mesmerizing looks but this bare-back photo of her has hit the internet hard. In a short span of time, the photo has garnered more than 344K likes with over-flowed comments.

One of the sexiest stars of small screen, Mouni Roy evolved drastically and created her own image as one of the hottest Asian women. Call it her beauty or her overlapped talent, the girl achieved her ticket to Bollywood and featured in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. She was highly appreciated for her performance and also got many other offers from Bollywood since then.

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in a Dharma Production film Brahmastra. Mouni will be featured alongside other known faces of Bollywood like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The makers have wrapped the shooting but the movie will be released on 15 August 2019.

