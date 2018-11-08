Gold actor Mouni Roy's Diwali photos have set the Internet on fire! In the photos, which have taken over social media, Mouni Roy looks stunning as she poses for the camera in a gorgeous and sexy lehenga. This year, the diva of small screen made her big Bollywood debut in Akhay Kumar's Gold which emerged as a blockbuster

Television queen and Gold actress Mouni Roy has been setting the Internet on fire this Diwali. The Bengali beauty has been sharing some sexy and sultry photos from Diwali on her Instagram account which make her a true patakha. Soon after photos from her Diwali bash at Ekta Kapoor’s party went viral on the Internet, Mouni Roy’s latest photos celebrating the main Diwali with her family have taken over the Internet and are ruling social media.

Mouni, dressed in a light green lehenga-choli, looks ravishing as she makes some alluring poses in the photos she has posted on her official Instagram account on Thursday morning. Mouni, sharing the photos wished all her fans and friends a very happy Diwali and wished everyone all the happiness in the world! Mouni Roy shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural show Naagin and Naagin 2 which aired for a long time and even topped the TRP charts.

This year, the diva of the small screen made her big Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar’s Gold which emerged as a blockbuster. Mouni Roy also has two other films in her kitty—Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao and Brahmastra which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles and is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More