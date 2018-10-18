Bollywood and television actor Mouni Roy is known to create a buzz every time she posts a photo of her. This time too, the diva is raising the hotness quotient with her exquisite beauty and sensuous pose. Wrapped in a pink satin dress, Mouni is looking gorgeous as ever. Have a look

Gold actor is one of the highest paid actors of Television

One of the most popular actor of television industry, Mouni Roy is not only praised for her acting but her extremely gorgeous look too. The diva has become one of the fashion inspirations for young girls because of her trendy fashion sense. Be it a hot chic look or an elegance desi avatar, Mouni rocks it all effortlessly. Winning a million hearts, Mouni Roy keeps her fans updated about her day-to-day life. This time too, the lady has taken the internet by storm with her latest ensemble.

After basking a lot of appreciation for her performance in movie Gold apposite Akshay Kumar, Mouni has been hogging headlines for her stunning and sizzling avatars. This time too, the actor is stealing the show with her expressions and her sensuous pose.

Have a look:

In the photo, the beauty can be seen lying on the bed wrapped in a satin two piece, looking at the camera with a sexy expression. Mouni has a curvaceous body and the she never misses a chance to flaunt it. No doubt, the photo is enough to take anyone’s breath away as the actor is looking absolutely phenomenal.

This is not the first time Mouni is capturing eyes for her fashion statement. She enjoys a massive fan-following of 6.1 million on Instagram and this photo of her has already garnered 298,218 likes with comment showering on her. The actor shot to fame with her stint in Naagin, and became one of the hottest celebrities.

Mouni started her career back in the year 2007 with very famous soap opera Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi where she essayed the role of Krishnatulsi. She also received a lot of love and respect when she played the role of Sati in mythological series Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More