Television beauty Mouni Roy who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Romeo Akbar Walter, was noted saying that the espionage thriller is a movie for unnoticed people who sacrifice their lives to serve the nation. Set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan War of 1971, Romeo Akbar Walter stars John Abraham in the lead who essays the role of an undercover agent for the Indian intelligence agency.

The gorgeous diva who is popularly known as the sexy Naagin of Colors, further added by saying that the script of Romeo Akbar Walter is what made her join the cast of the film. Recalling the narration days of Romeo Akbar Walter, Mouni Roy said that she realised that she wanted to be a part of the movie which has an interesting story which is based on a man who gives up everything for his nation even his name, family and love.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the latest Romeo Akbar Walter song titled Bulleya starring John Abraham and Mouni Roy. Sung by famous Tere Bin singer Rabbi Shergill, Bulleya which was released on March 14, has already crossed 11,592,092 views on YouTube. Watch the video, here:

Celebrating the nameless people who went unnoticed forgetting the amount of courage and sacrifice they displayed for the love of the nation, Mouni Roy further talked about her role in the film. Well, the stunning lady will be seen as essaying the role of Romeo’s love interest who is a simple girl.

The stunning diva who barely misses an opportunity of topping headlines with her sexiness, took to her official Instagram handle to share the teaser of Romeo Akbar Walter song Jee Len De which is likely to hit the Internet tomorrow. The post has already garnered over 99,616 views on Instagram:

Talking about her other projects, Mouni Roy will be seen essaying the role of Poulami in Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. Apart from that, she will also feature in Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China and Bole Chudiyan starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

