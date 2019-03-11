The gorgeous Naagin star Mouni Roy after giving a blockbuster movie Gold with Akshay Kumar, is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming film named Romeo Akbar Walter which will release on April 5, this year.

Mouni Roy took to her official Instagram handle to share the teaser of her upcoming movie titled Romeo Akbar Walter. The gorgeous lady is all set to entertain her audience with the upcoming movie after setting a record at the box office by debut movie Gold starring Akshay Kumar. Well, the gorgeous diva in her latest post surprised her fans with a video which talks about an ordinary man who is on an extraordinary mission.

Helmed by Robbie Grewal, Romeo Akbar Walter starring John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Suchitra Kher, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Boman Irani, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Tushar Tyagi, Govind Namdev and Anil Mehta is bankrolled by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia and Gary Grewal under the banners Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Kyta Productions. The Indian Hindi espionage action thriller film is all set to hit the theatres on April 5, 2019.

If you missed watching the video of Mouni Roy’s upcoming movie titled Romeo Akbar Walter that has garnered over 76,020 views so far, take a look at it here:

Mouni Roy apart from Romeo Akbar Walter, will feature in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Singh starrer Brahmastra. Not just that, she will also appear in Made in China and Mogul.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More