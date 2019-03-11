Mouni Roy roped in for Bole Chudiyan: Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has been roped in for Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the film, Mouni Roy will essay the role of a small-town girl. Nawazuddin Siddiqui welcomed Mouni Roy on-board by posting a stunning photo on Instagram.

Actor Mouni Roy is in no mood to return to Television. After making her Bollywood debut with Gold opposite Akshay Kumar, she has been finalised as the leading lady of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Bole Chudiyan. Confirming the development, Mouni has told an entertainment portal that she cannot believe her fortune that she is getting to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

On being asked about how she is feeling, Mouni said that she is anxious to share the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as he is immensely talented but she is assured that it will be a fantastic learning experience. In the film, Mouni will be essaying the role of a small-town girl who speaks her heart out. However, she added that she is yet to know more about her character.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui welcomed Mouni Roy on-board and said that with untapped talent and an urge to experiment, Mouni Roy is perfect for the role. The actor shared a photo with the Gold actor on his official Instagram account and said that he is really excited to work with Mouni Roy.

Last seen in Thackeray, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the upcoming film Photograph alongside Sanya Malhotra. Mouni Roy, on the other hand, has been roped in for Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Romeo Akbar Walter co-starring John Abraham.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More