Television hottie Mouni Roy is one of the most popular and loved small screen celebrities who keeps on swaying fans with her sensuous avatars. The diva rose to fame with her splendid acting in television show Naagin and since then she has never looked back.

One of the internet sensations from the television industry, Mouni Roy keeps on sharing the hot and happening photos of her to sway the fans.

Television hottie Mouni Roy is one of the most popular and loved small screen celebrities who keeps on swaying fans with her sensuous avatars. The diva rose to fame with her splendid acting in television show Naagin and since then she has never looked back. The talent and hard work of the actor took to the big screens too and she made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. The praiseworthy acting of Mouni bagged her one more movie right after Gold that is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which will also feature Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Not just her performances but her sexy photos on social media also makes her fans go gaga. Driving everyone crazy with her hot and happening updates, Mouni Roy has become a universal favourite now. This time too, she is stealing the limelight with her latest Instagram video that has gone viral on the internet.

Flaunting her sexy moves on Warina Hussain’s song Akh Lad Jaave, Mouni Roy is fluttering hearts all over. The stunning and sensuous expressions of Mouni are taking the internet by a storm. Here’s the captivating dance video that will make you go weak in knees!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More