The Gold star Mouni Roy is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movies Romeo Akbar Walter, Mogul, Made in Chine and Brahmastra. The gorgeous lady was recently spotted having a gala time with her friend in a head to toe black outfit. Take a look at the series of photos shared by her fanpage on Instagram.

There is no escape from paparazzis. Our gorgeous telly beauties are one if the most favourite divas of shutterbugs apart from Bollywood divas. Recently, Mouni Roy who is popularly known as the Naagin of Telly world, gave a perfect shot to the photographers by posing like a diva in a black coloured corset pants paired with crop top. With a perfect cat eye styled eye liner, Roy looks hot in a sleek ponytail. In a head to toe black attire, Mouni was seen walking hand in hand with her friend outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

With over 7 million followers on Instagram, Mouni Roy barely skips an opportunity of making her fanbase go gaga with her sexy photos and sizzling videos. A few days ago, Mouni took to her official Instagram handle to share her Desdemona or Christine Daae photo in a multi-coloured crop top with black pants. Her post garnered over 276k hearts on social media with followers showering end number of praises for the sexy diva via comment section. Before opting for her official Instagram handle, take a look at the picture shared by her fanpage:

The stunning diva who made her acting debut with icon show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Krishna Tulsi, is currently gearing up for the upcoming film Romeo Akbar Walter. The Indian espionage thriller is helmed by Robbie Grewal and bankrolled by Gary Aranha, Vivek Bhatnagar under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Kyta Productions. Apart from that, she will also feature in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra, Rajkummar Rao’s Made in China and Mogul featuring Aamir Khan.

