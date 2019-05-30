Indian television and film actress Mouni Roy, who was last seen in John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter, has been breaking the Internet with her sultry new photo which she shared on Instagram.

Bengali beauty and television diva Mouni Roy has shattered all records of being sexy in her latest photo which she shared on her official Instagram account. In the photo, we see Mouni Roy dressed in a black and silver blouse with a black high-slit long skirt and her sexy expressions are to die for! In the photo, we see Mouni Roy flaunting her toned belly and the abs.

Also, her sexy long legs are too hot to handle! Her pose, the big brown eyes and the expressions will blow your mind. Mouni Roy, who has starred in several television shows such as Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Do Saheliyaan, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Naagin 1 and 2, made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2018 with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold which was a sports drama and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018.

Mouni Roy was last seen in John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter. She will be next seen in Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

The film has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will be released by the end of this year. Mouni Roy has millions of followers on her official Instagram account and she keeps sharing her hot and sex photos as well as videos on social media.

Mouni Roy has also starred in several Indian television reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Box Cricket League 2, Lip Sing Battle, among several others.

Mouni Roy will also be seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Bole Chudiyan which is one of the most anticipated movies of next year. Mouni Roy is also an exceptional dancer and is known for her flawless beauty and sexy body!

