Mouni Roy sexy photos: Television actress Mouni Roy, who made her big Bollywood debut last year with Akshay Kumar starrer sports-drama Gold, has been winning the Internet with her latest Instagram photos in which she is seen dressed in a sexy white crop top with black lowers. Her expressions in the photo are to die for and the sexy pose is too hot to handle! Mouni Roy is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry and is also a social media sensation. Mouni Roy has more than 7 million followers on her official Instagram account and she keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Mouni Roy, who became a popular name after starring in Ekta Kapoor’s long-running popular daily series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, made her debut in the Hindi film industry last year with sports-drama Gold starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The film emerged as a blockbuster and Mouni Roy’s performance in the movie was highly appreciated by film critics as well as fans. She will be next seen in films like John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter which has been helmed by Robbie Grewal and is slated to hit the silver screen on April 5.

Mouni Roy will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles and is one of the most anticipated films of the year. She will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani starrer Made In China and Bole Chudiyan.

Mouni Roy is one of the most sensational actresses in the Indian television industry and has starred in several popular daily shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq , Naagin, among many others and has also been a part of several reality TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 7, Box Cricket League 2, Lip Sing Battle, among a few others.

She has a massive fan base on social media and keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on her official Instagram account which set the Internet on fire! Mouni Roy’s latest Instagram photos have been breaking the Internet!

