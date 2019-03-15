Television beauty Mouni Roy who shot to fame with her sexy avatar in much-popular Naagin has once again created a buzz on the internet. The diva keeps on hogging headlines for her stunning Instagram updates and this time, she is sure to melt a million hearts. Donning a red dress for the photo, Mouni Roy can be seen posing beautifully. Take a look!

Television beauty Mouni Roy is an all-time stunner who keeps on swaying fans with her superhot looks. The diva is known to slay every time she puts a photo on social media. Mouni Roy shot to fame with her splendid acting in Naagin and people started recognising her as one of the sexiest ladies on the small screen. The starlet even debuted in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and now she has been bagging many other projects from the Hindi film industry.

The sexy lady has once again taken the internet by a storm with her smoking hot looks. Mouni Roy took to her official Instagram handle to post the latest photo of her. Donning a gorgeous red dress, Mouni Roy can be seen posing for the photographs. The Bengali beauty is turning heads once again with her charming smile and glowing face. In her candid series of clicks, Mouni Roy looks absolutely flawless. Take a look!

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular faces of television industry who has even started being adored by the poeple for her performance in Bollywood films. She has been featured in many TV shows including Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Naagin. Next, the young lady will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

