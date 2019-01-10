Mouni Roy Instagram photos: Gold actress once again killed many of her fans and followers on Instagram, when the diva uploaded some really amazing photos om her official Instagram page on Thursday, January 10. The best part about the photo was that it was backless and the picturesque background of the photo added more classiness and grandiosity to the photos.

Mouni Roy Instagram photos: Mouni Roy, the new sensation of Bollywood, who made tremendous success after her participation in a lead role in Akshay Kumar’s film Gold, is way too popular on social media. with as many as 6.8 million followers on her Instagram page, we all know the diva is loved by many so her dress sense, acting skills and of course beauty.

The diva uploaded a few photos on her Instagram page on Thursday, January 9, in which she was seen in a long blue bodycon dress. The best part about the photo was that it was backless and the picturesque background of the photo added more classiness and grandiosity to the photos.

The hottie gained a lot of stardom after she played the role of Krishna in famous Indian serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006. She also played Meera in Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq.

Her social media presence was increased after she became the finalist of celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2014.

Since the show demanded participation of the audience in a voting process, the diva made her appearance an important one on social media.

