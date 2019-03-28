Mouni Roy sexy photos: Naagin star looks super hot in a sexy backless dress: The diva has been breaking the internet with her new looks. Mouni was seen wearing the fabulous traditional outfit as the Naagin star was flaunting her back. The uber-hot actress who rose to fame after her perfect stint in Naagin drama.

Bollywood hottie Mouni Roy looks super sexy in her latest post as the Bollywood diva shared beautiful moments with her new dress. The internet sensation leaves no stone unturned to amaze her fans with her new looks. The actor has shared a picture on her official Instagram account. The diva was seen wearing a backless dress and a little smile. The diva has been breaking the internet with her new looks. Mouni was seen wearing the fabulous traditional outfit as the Naagin star was flaunting her back. The uber-hot actress who rose to fame after her perfect stint in Naagin drama.

Mouni Roy is all set to entertain her fans with her upcoming movie Romeo Akbar Walter opposite John Abraham. The latest flick is all set to hit the theatres on April 5. She has said that her character is subtle unlike Monobina from Gold. Recently, the actor was clicked on the streets of Mumbai as she is busy with her upcoming movie promotions. She stepped out in a blue dress which was designed by Ankita Patel.

The Naagin star has garnered more than 7 million followers on Instagram. The recent post by Mouni has got more than 5 lakh likes. The internet sensation has won millions of hearts after her performance in Akshay Kumar featured movie Gold.

Mouni Roy is known for her best works in television serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The serial was telecasted first in 2006. She gained popularity in serials like Naagin, Devi Ki Dev… Mahadev, and others. The diva has worked in various movies and item songs. She also appeared in movie Gold in the year 2018.

Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial hit Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Mouni Roy’s upcoming film titled Romeo Akbar Walter starring John Abraham is slated to hit the silver screen on April 5.

The film is based on action sequences and dramatic moments and will be based on true events from a conflict between India and Pakistan during 1971. Mouni will be seen opposite John Abraham, in the movie as a spy.

