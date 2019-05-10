Mouni Roy sexy photos: One of the hottest divas of Indian television, Mouni Toy is once again setting the internet on fire. With her steamy hot photos and videos, the diva creates a buzz every time. Naagin actor recently shared a few bikini photos of her which took the internet by a storm and now, these monokini pictures are swaying fans. Take a look!

Mouni Roy sexy photos: Mouni is undoubtedly one of the most stunning ladies of Indian television world who never fails to astonish fans with her super-hot pictures. Once again, setting the internet ablaze, Mouni Roy has impressed fans with her sexy poses on the beach. The lady is very often seen giving fans vacation goals as she keeps on posting the gorgeous vacay pictures on her social media timeline. The Instagram profile of Mouni is once again on fire as she has posted a few mesmerizing pictures from her recent vacation, it is sure to leave you breathless!

Mouni is sexy and she knows it. No wonder why the diva bagged a position in sexiest ladies list. With her stunning dressing sense and gorgeous face, she leaves no chance to make everyone a fan of her beauty. Touring her Instagram profile, you will come across photos of Mouni Roy in every outfit and discover the diva slaying it all. Be it a bikini or a lehenga, give it to Mouni and she will rock it! For now, take a glimpse of her hot beach photos!

If that doesn’t make you go weak in knees then what will? The gorgeous lady has been setting the internet on fire since always. Mouni Roy is one of the most sensational actresses of Indian television and is popular for playing some of the most-loved roles in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Naagin.

After winning a million hearts from her television shows, the diva entered Bollywood and received applauds for her performance. She made a powerful debut last year with sports drama Gold starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role and was last seen in John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App