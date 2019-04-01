Mouni Roy sexy photos: Gold fame and popular television actress Mouni Roy's latest photos from a photoshoot which were shared on social media on Monday have taken social media by storm. In the photos, we see Mouni Roy dressed in a sultry pink dress.

Mouni Roy sexy photos: Television queen and now a rising Bollywood star Mouni Roy, who will be soon seen in her second Bollywood film—Romeo Akbar Walter which stars John Abraham in the lead role. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on April 5 and is one of the most awaited films of the year. Mouni Roy, who is one of the most popular faces in the Indian television industry, keeps sharing her hot, sexy and sultry photos on her official Instagram account which set social media on fire.

One of the fan clubs of Mouni Roy on Monday shared her sizzling and sexy photos on photo-sharing app Instagram which have set the Internet ablaze. In the pictures, we see Mouni Roy posing in a sultry hot pink dress and is looking too hot to handle! In the pictures, Mouni Roy is seen flaunting her sexy toned legs and the hot curves which are to die for. She is an Internet sensation with millions of followers on social media apps such as Instagram.

Mouni Roy, who is a popular television actress who has worked in several popular television shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Naagin 1, Naagin 2, among several others made her big Bollywood debut last year in 2018 with Akshay Kumar-starrer sports drama Gold which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Mouni Roy since then has bagged several big-budget Bollywood films such as John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra, Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani starrer Made in China, Mogul and Bole Chudiyan.

Mouni Roy is reportedly dating ace filmmaker Ayan Mukerji who is directing her film Brahmastra. She is also called the fashion icon as her fashion sense is too good and the way she carries herself at different events is breathtaking!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More