Mouni Roy sexy photos: Bollywood beauty who has roles like Sati from Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Shivangi from Naagin under her belt, is all set to entertain huge fan following with Romeo Akbar Walter. During her promotions, Mouni Roy took to her official Instagram handle to share her uber-hot pictures in a hot pink gown.

Mouni Roy sexy photos: Mouni Roy who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie, Romeo Akbar Walter based on a life of RAW Agent played by John Abraham. The gorgeous diva who impressed us with her performance in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold which garnered decent digits at the box office, will be seen as John Abraham’s love interest. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor who is a popular television diva with roles like Sati and Naagin under her belt, she is one of the highly loved, followed and praised divas of the entertainment town.

Romeo Akbar Walter actor Mouni Roy will also feature in Mikhil Musale’s Made In China which will also star Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas and Amyra Dastur. The comedy movie produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar under the banners of Maddock Films, will hit the theatres on August 30. Well, that is not it, she will also star in Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar starrer Brahmastra. The much-awaited movie which gave Bollywood one of the most cutest couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will have Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amitabh Bachchan in the supporting role. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20, this year.

In a hot pink coloured side slit dress coordinated with pink coloured footwear, Mouni Roy chose a nude make-up and curly hair-do with the outfit that made us all fall in love with her flawless beauty. Captioning the post as Ophelia, where art’ thy flowers, Roy’s post garnered over 288,641 likes within hours of its upload. If you missed taking a sneak into Mouni Roy’s post, take a look at it, here:

Romeo Akbar Walter is helmed by Robbie Grewal, bankrolled by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia, Gary Grewal under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Kyta Productions. Romeo Akbar Walter stars Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Boman Irani, Govind Namdev, Anil Mehta and Tushar Tyagi in the supporting role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More