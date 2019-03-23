Mouni Roy sexy photos videos: Gold actress Mouni Roy, who is a television sensation and one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood, has been winning the Internet with her sexy and hot photos as well as videos which have been breaking the Internet!

Mouni Roy sexy photos videos: Television star and Gold actress Mouni Roy has been winning hearts with her stellar photos as well as videos on photo-sharing app Instagram which has taken social media by storm! In the latest series of photos and videos shared by the Romeo Akbar Walter actress on her official Instagram account, Mouni Roy looks stunning in a floral print dress. To make her look more stylish, Mouni Roy is wearing white sneakers and is making cute and adorable poses and expressions which have been breaking the Internet! Mouni Roy, who shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Naagin and Naagin 2, has been making it big in Bollywood.

She made her debut last year with Akshay Kumar starrer sports drama Gold which emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year and Mouni Roy’s performance in the film was highly appreciated by both fans and critics. The Bengali beauty will be now seen in John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter which is slated to hit the big screen on April 5 and is one of the most anticipated films of this year and mark Mouni Roy’s second Bollywood film.

The beauty queen entered the Indian television industry in 2007 with Ekta Kapoor’s long-running show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in which she played the role of Krishna Tulsi. Mouni Roy later became one of the most popular television actresses after featuring in television shows like Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Naagin, Naagin 2, among many others.

Mouni Roy will also be seen in Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji and being backed by Karan Johar. Apart from Romeo Akbar Walter and Brahmastra, Mouni Roy will also be seen in films like Made In China which stars Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani and will also be seen inBole Chudiyan.

Mouni Roy is reportedly dating ace filmmaker Ayan Mukerji who is directing her upcoming film Brahmastra. Mouni Roy is one of the sexiest actresses and is also an Internet sensation with a massive fan following on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More