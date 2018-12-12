Mouni Roy leaves no stone unturned to make her fans go crazy with her hot and sexy photos. This time, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her song teaser–Gali Gali. In just a few hours of the upload, the video garnered over 1 million views on YouTube which proves that her fans are eagerly waiting for the hit.

Mouni Roy sexy video: Gold actor Mouni Roy is best known for her predominant work in Television and Film industry. In 2006 she became famous for working in the daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for playing the role of Krishna Tulsi. Post to it, she became popular after appearing in the mythological series– Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin. Apart from her fabulous work in Television, the hottie has also tried her hands in movies with her Bollywood debut–Gold with Akshay Kumar. The hottie leaves no stone unturned to make her fans go crazy on social media. The Internet sensation has about 6.6 million followers on Instagram which proves that the hottie is her fans favourite.

Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share the teaser of her song Gali Gali from the movie K.G.F Chapter 1. In the teaser, the actor looks alluring, dressed in a green dress with a side slit. In just a few hours of the upload, the teaser garnered over 1 million views which proves that her fans are eagerly waiting for the song to get released. The hottie will also appear on the screens in her upcoming movie–Brahmastra which is likely to release in 2019. Some of her hit movies are –Hero Hitler in Love, Mahayodha Rama, Gold, Romeo Akbar Walte and many more.

