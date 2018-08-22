Shardul Pandit in a recent post targeted Mouni Roy and her debut movie gold in a satirical manner. He made fun of Akshay Kumar's Bengali accent used in the movie and also remarked Mouni’s lip job as a sad thing. This review was posted by him on facebook and got deleted from his account later.

will Mouni react to Shardul's comment on her lip job or she will choose to stay calm?

Television actress Mouni Roy, famed by her role as “naagin”, made her grand debut to Bollywood with the Akshay Kumar starrer movie GOLD. The diva has been praised a lot for her role and her engaging looks in the movie. The movie is collecting a great business at the box office and is a hit until now. Many of her friends and colleagues have expressed their excitement for her debut but on the other hand, Shardul Pandit who is also a television actor has put on a very hasty review of the movie on his facebook. He has not only criticized the Bengali accent of Akshay Kumar but has also pointed out the lip job of Mouni Roy as “SAD’’.

He said “Gold is a sad attempt at making a testosterone version of Chak De. Just coz it was Independence Day it doesn’t mean you have to make a film with forced patriotism. Editors love rubber. Mouni what a pretty girl why that sad lip job though. Akshay Kumar speaks Bengali in Punjabi. Save your 450 rs give it a miss ”.

Shardul has also made fun of the movie saying that it is a forced patriotism just for the sake of independence day around the corner.

However, this post was later deleted from his account.

Mouni’s comment on this review is still awaited as she has not reacted to it until now. Mouni is now all set to sweep Bollywood on its feet. She became a highlighted name with the hit of her daily soap “Naagin’’.

Her talent is now being recognized by the Bollywood too, she will soon be seen in many of the movies. She will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. As per the reports, Mouni has also signed Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Seems it will be a treat this year for the Mouni’s fans.

