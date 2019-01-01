Mouni Roy hot photos: Television hottie who was last seen Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, took to her official Instagram handle to wish Happy New Year 2019 to her huge fan following with a list of New Year 2019 resolutions. The gorgeous lady in a black dress, simply slayed her sassy look as she posed for series of pictures before uploading them as a New Year treat for followers.

Mouni Roy hot photos: Devon Ke Dev. Mahadev fame actress Mouni Roy is always up with a surprise for her fans. One of the most gorgeous divas of Telly world and now Bollywood, Mouni Roy never disappoints her fans when it comes to sexy dance moves and uber-hot vacay pictures. Recently, the lady who was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold which was a hit at the box office took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning pictures from Dubai.

In a black cold shoulder dress with a black coloured sling bag and shades, Roy’s beauty is all that makes us go crazy. Her stunning photos which were posted on social media today i.e. January 1, 2019, have so far garnered over 237k likes on the Internet. Well, that’s not it! The gorgeous diva in her Instagram post gave her fans a huge list of New Year 2019 resolutions. From staying happy to take care of our families and friends, Mouni Roy’s list simply won our hearts just like her amazing performance in theatres and television does. If you missed her latest Happy New Year 2019 Instagram post, here’s the sneak peek to it:

On the work front, Mouni Roy is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from Ayan Mukerjee’s Brahmastra, she will also appear in Emraan Hashmi’s Made In China.

