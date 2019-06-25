Mouni Roy is counted amongst the hottest actors who leave no chance of creating a buzz with her smoking hot pictures on the Internet. Recently, the actor is conquering hearts with her recent pictures on Instagram, take a look

Television actor Mouni Roy is among the stunning actors of the industry, who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her hot and sexy pictures. Rather it is dazzling well on Television screens or her red carpet appearances, Mouni Roy is a stunner and her timeline is proof. Mouni Roy has a massive fan base and misses no chance of making her fans go weak in the knees with her sizzling looks.

Mouni Roy has recently created a buzz with her recent pictures. Dressed in a white corset dress, the actor is looking ravishing. Further, in order to add more to her looks, the actor is also wearing a pair of sunglasses which is making her look more gorgeous. With open hair, subtle makeup and colourful heels, Mouni Roy is leaving no chance of giving major fashion goals to her fans.

Mouni Roy is an allrounder as she excels in every field. Rather it is a small screen or big, the actor knows how to keep the audience hooked. By spreading her talent, the actor also extended hands in Bollywood last year by appearing in the film Gold with Akshay Kumar. Talking about the film, Gold was a historical sports drama which was directed by Reema Kagti and bankrolled under the banners of Excel Entertainment.

On the work front, the actor will next appear in Made in China which is a comedy film and features Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani in lead roles. Moreover, Mouni Roy will also feature in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra and will share the screens with big stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App