Both the actresses have small roles in the flick. Mouni only has a special appearance, with screen time of just about 15-20 minutes. This is where Mouni’s character comes in. She will play one of Chulbul’s previous romantic interests who appear in the flashback scenes, while Sonakshi will reprise her role as Rajjo, a source close to the movie was quoted saying. The third installment of the Dabangg will star Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Mouni Roy. Although the release date of the movie is still in not revealed but December is said to be the releasing month of the movie.

TV actress Mouni Roy, who is ready to move to the silver screen, has some much-awaited projects lined up that includes Akshay Kumar’s Gold and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actress is currently in Bulgaria for the shooting of Brahmastra. The actress is making most of her free time by exploring the stunning sights of the East European country. Mouni visited the town of Plovdiv, which is a historical and architectural reserve and the Old Roman amphitheater and is one of the best preserved in Europe.

