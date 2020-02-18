Mouni Roy vacation photos: Mouni Roy, who captured hearts with her performance in Naagin, is setting the Internet ablaze with her latest vacation photos. The actor has made a swift transition from television to films in recent years.

Mouni Roy vacation photos: The first-ever Naagin of Indian Television Mouni Roy might be making big waves on the big screen but she is still loved and adored by millions of fans as the face of the small screen. Having starred in some of the most popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin, Mouni Roy has time and again proved that she is here to rule the industry with her good looks, on-screen charm and impressive acting skills. As we step into a new week, she is back at it again to make her fans go gaga over her.

On Monday, February 18, Mouni Roy has shared two glamorous photos on her Instagram account from her latest beach vacation. Dressed in a blue bikini and multi-coloured kimono, Mouni is a sight to behold and is raising the temperature on social media with her too hot to handle avatar. Her naturally glowing skin, curvaceous body and charming expressions are sure to make you fall in love with her all over again.

The two snapshots are in addition to Mouni Roy’s latest vacation photos, which she has been sharing all week. From posing with a unicorn floatie to sun-bathing under the bright sun, the photos will make you want to book tickets for your next vacation right away.

Check Mouni Roy’s latest vacation photos here:

On the professional front, Mouni Roy made her big Bollywood debut with 2018 film Gold alongside Akshay Kumar. Post which, she starred in films like Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China. Her upcoming film projects include Brahmastra and Mogul.

