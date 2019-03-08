Mouni Roy video: Gold actress Mouni Roy has been winning the Internet with her sultry and sexy photos as well as videos and the latest video of the Brahmastra actress has taken social media by storm, have a look!

Mouni Roy video: Bengali beauty and television queen Mouni Roy, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry last year with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and impressed everyone with her amazing performance and is also an Internet sensation, therefore, the paparazzi follow her everywhere! The Gold star was spotted somewhere in Mumbai and her video has gone viral on social media. In the video, we see Mouni Roy dressed in a black and white check dress and is also wearing a black shrug. Mouni Roy’s video has been breaking the Internet and has taken social media by storm.

Mouni Roy is one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood. She started her career by working in television daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Naagin 1 and Naagin 2. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with sports-drama Gold and will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Mouni Roy’s upcoming film titled Romeo Akbar Walter starring John Abraham is slated to hit the silver screen on April 5 this year.

Mouni Roy will also be seen in Made In China and Mogul.

