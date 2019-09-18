Bollywood actor Mouni Roy met with a mishap when on Wednesday morning, her car was hit by a falling rock near Juhu, Mumbai from the Metro construction site.

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy’s Tweet on Wednesday morning shocked everyone as she shared a video in which we see her car getting hit by a rock which fell from the Mumbai Metro construction site near Juhu, Mumbai. Sharing the video of the incident, Mouni Roy wrote that she cannot stop thinking that what if someone was crossing the road at the same time when the rock fell on the road.

She also asked users to give suggestions to treat such an irresponsible act by Mumbai Metro authority. Replying to her Tweet, her fans asked her to contact the authority right away as this could be very dangerous. Mouni Roy was on her way to attend the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Made In China.

Mouni Roy is a popular television actress and is now seen on the silver screen as well. She made her debut last year with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and was highly applauded for her performance.

Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the mumbai metro ? pic.twitter.com/UsKF022lpl — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 18, 2019

She is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Made In China co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on October 25, 2019, around the occasion of Diwali.

Made In China has been helmed by Mikhil Musale and also stars Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Manoj Joshi, Amyra Dastur and Sumeet Vyas in key roles. Apart from Made In China, Mouni Roy will also be seen in Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Brahmastra.

The film is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is being backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Mouni Roy will also be seen in Gulshan Kumar’s biopic titled Mogul. She has earlier starred in a number of popular daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Naagin 1 and 2, among several others. Her latest movie Made In China is one of the most anticipated movies of this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App