TV actor Mouni Roy, who has recently made her big Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, has been winning the Internet with her sexy and stunning photos which she has been sharing on her social media accounts. Mouni, who has been ruling the television industry for many years now has now entered the Indian film industry and the social media sensational and fashion diva has been winning hearts with her stellar photos on her Instagram account!

Seems like the Bengali beauty has been spending some quality time with her family as she posted a stunning and adorable photo on her Instagram account. In the photo, we see Mouni Roy with her little brother and she even gave a beautiful and heartfelt caption to the photo that read home is where your mother and little brother is and this is why her home is very special to her.

It seems like she has been promoting Ekta Kapoor’s new and much-anticipated show Home. Mouni wrote that now its Ekta Kapoor’s turn to tell her why is her home special for her. Mouni Roy’s performance in her debut film Gold is being much-appreciated. Mouni, who entered the television industry with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kyonki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has featured in many television shows such as Naagin and Naagin 2 which were topping the TRP charts. After Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, Mouni Roy will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Mouni Roy is one of the highest paid Bollywood actresses and is very popular. Mouni Roy is a fashion icon and was loved for her role of Parvati in Devo Ke Dev Mahadev. Mouni Roy has a huge fan following on social media.

