Mouni Roy videos: Television beauty Mouni Roy is back with a surprise for her fans. This time the Gold movie star decided to treat her fans with a cute video. Mouni Roi who is popularly known as the Naagin of telly world, took to her official Instagram handle to share her video which has so far garnered 299,628 views.

Mouni Roy videos: Television hottie Mouni Roy knows how to slay in whatever she wears. Be it her stunning photos in gorgeous gowns or that alluring ethnic attire, Mouni Roy is a perfect example of beauty with brains. After ruling the television industry with her killer looks, the star made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in 2018’s superhit Gold. Well, the gorgeous diva who never misses a golden opportunity to set the internet on fire with her hotness, makes sure her fans are well treated when it comes to hot photos and adorable videos.

The popular Naagin of telly world, Mouni Roy recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her cute video. The lady in the clip is convincing her fans to join a new app that she is a part of. Informing her fans about the account she has made to interact with her huge following, Mouni Roy looks beautiful in a white tee and wavy hairdo. Well, this is not for the first time that the diva has surprised her fans with a video. Roy is quite active on social media and often surprises her fans with sexy pictures.

Take a look at the cute video of Mouni Roy:

