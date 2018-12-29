Mouni Roy photos: The Rising sensation of the Indian film industry Mouni Roy has taken it to her Instagram and shared a photo with a stranger. In a cute photo, the actress is seen lying down with a stranger on some grass field which appears to be a park. Mouni Roy had earlier shared one of her dance videos in which she was dancing to the tunes of Warina Hussain’s song Akh Lad Jaave.

Mouni Roy photos: The Rising sensation of the Indian film industry Mouni Roy has taken it to her Instagram and shared a photo with a stranger. In a cute photo, the actress is seen lying down with a stranger on some grass field which appears to be a park. The photo is really adorable and winning millions of hearts. Mouni Roy has appeared in Television serials and films like Gold which was a stunning hit starring Akshay Kumar. She will soon be seen in her two upcoming films Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Divyendu Sharma and Kriti Sanon. Later, she will be seen in another movie Made in China starring Rajkumar Rao.

Earlier on Friday, Mouni Roy had taken it to Instagram to share one of her dance videos in which she was seen shaking a leg Warina Hussain’s song Akh Lad Jaave. The Bollywood diva in her latest dance video just amazed her fans while her sensuous moves is driving her followers crazy. Making her Bollywood debut with Gold starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the movie and added silver stars to her glory.

It was after her movie Gold, Mouni Roy was pulled by the makers of Brahmastra, Made in China in one of the roles in these two upcoming movies.

