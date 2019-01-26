Gold actress Mouni Roy's latest photos from her vacation have set social media on fire! The television queen shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account which have been breaking the Internet! The Bengali beauty is looking gorgeous as she strikes some sexy poses.

Mouni Roy, who made her debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar-starrer sports drama Gold is currently enjoying her vacation and is sharing some breathtaking photos from her latest vacation on her official Instagram account. Mouni Roy on Saturday shared a series of stunning photos in which she is seen dressed in a peach top with blue denim jeans, brown high boots and a green jacket. The location is beautiful and so is Mouni Roy. The diva is best known for her work in television shows like Naagin, Naagin 2, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, among others and has now entered Bollywood and delivered an amazing performance in her debut film Gold.

Mouni Roy, who entered the television industry with Ekta Kapoor’s longrunning show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Krishna Tulsi will now be seen in big Bollywood films such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and Boman Irani and Rajkummar Rao starrer Made in China. Mouni Roy is one of the sexiest divas in the industry with a crazy fan base, especially on social media.

She keeps treating fans with her sexy and hot Instagram photos which break the Internet! Mouni Roy is one of the most stylish actresses and is also a fashion icon.

The Bengali beauty has millions of followers on her Instagram account and sets the Internet on fire with her stunning and breathtaking photos as well as videos.

