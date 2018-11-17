Mouni Roy Instagram photos: Gold actress Mouni Roy posted some really drop-dead gorgeous photos/selfies with another hottie Shivvyaa Shweta. The former in the post wished Shivvyaa a very Happy Birthday and expressed her love and affection for her.

Mouni Roy breaks the Internet with yet another sassy post

Mouni Roy Instagram photos: Gold actress Mouni Roy after crazy Diwali party, once again stunned her fans and followers after she posted some really drop-dead gorgeous photos/selfies with another hottie Shivvyaa Shweta. In the photos which were posted by Mouni on her official Instagram page, the young hot divas were seen in black bodycon tops. While Mouni carried a denim jacket, Shivvyaa was seen without any jacket flaunting her beautiful long, coloured hair.

Mouni in the post wished Shivvyaa a very Happy Birthday, by writing, “Happy birthday my mad-cap” and expressed her love and affection for Shivvyaa. Surely, the two hotties looked sexy yet elegant in the following Instagram post.

