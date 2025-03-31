Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

Directed by AR Murugadoss and featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, the film was expected to be a grand spectacle.

After much anticipation, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest Eid offering, Sikandar, finally hit the big screen on March 30. Directed by AR Murugadoss and featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, the film was expected to be a grand spectacle. However, early reactions and box office numbers suggest that it has failed to strike a chord with both critics and audiences.

Underwhelming Opening and Mixed Reviews

Despite the massive pre-release buzz, Sikandar had a lukewarm start at the box office. According to reports, the film earned approximately ₹26 crore on its opening day—an underwhelming figure given Salman Khan’s star power. In comparison, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, managed to rake in ₹31 crore on its debut, hinting at tough competition.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh expressed disappointment, giving the film a mere 2-star rating. He remarked, “A letdown… Screenplay, music, direction, and even performances are lackluster. Sky-high expectations from #SalmanKhan and #ARMurugadoss, but all that glitters is not gold!”

Audience Reactions: Disappointment and Criticism

Fans, too, seemed unimpressed. Social media was flooded with mixed-to-negative reactions, with many questioning the film’s execution. One viewer wrote, “As a Salman fan, it pains me to say this, but Sikandar is a missed opportunity. The story lacks depth, and even Salman’s charisma can’t save this one. The action sequences are generic, and the emotional core is missing.”

Another user criticized the casting and screenplay, stating, “The movie feels outdated. The script doesn’t do justice to Salman Khan’s star power, and Rashmika Mandanna’s role is underwhelming. The action scenes promised so much but delivered little.”

What Went Wrong with Sikandar?

Our in-house critic analyzed the film’s shortcomings, pointing out that AR Murugadoss, known for delivering impactful blockbusters like Ghajini and Holiday, seems stuck in a bygone era. Sikandar struggles to maintain a cohesive narrative, and its attempt to blend multiple storylines results in a disjointed experience.

While Salman Khan’s on-screen presence remains undeniable, the film does little to elevate his performance. The lack of emotional depth makes it difficult for audiences to connect with the characters, and the predictable storyline adds to the disappointment.

The action sequences, expected to be a major highlight, also failed to impress. While the initial teaser hinted at a stylish samurai-inspired battle, the final product offers standard fight sequences with over-the-top heroism but little substance. The supporting cast barely gets any meaningful development, making the overall storytelling feel hollow.

Sikandar had all the ingredients of a blockbuster—star power, a big-budget production, and an action-packed premise—but it fails to deliver an engaging cinematic experience. While Salman Khan’s loyal fanbase might still flock to theaters, the film doesn’t live up to its hype. With a predictable storyline, lackluster action, and forgettable music, Sikandar is far from being one of Salman Khan’s best outings.

Also Read: Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

 

Filed under

Salman Khan Movie Review Sikandar

newsx

‘Eid Mubarak’: Former Litigant In The Ayodhya Land Dispute Case, Iqbal Ansari’s Message On Eid
newsx

New Tax Rules From Tomorrow: From UPI To Tax Slab, What Will Change From April...
newsx

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’
Mumbai Indians (MI) and K

IPL 2025: MI vs KKR–Predicted XIs, Key Players & Match Preview
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalen

Miami Open Final: ‘Jess, I’m So Sorry’ Why Aryna Sabalenka Felt The Need To Apologize...
The much-anticipated Miam

Miami Open Final Delayed: Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Eid Mubarak’: Former Litigant In The Ayodhya Land Dispute Case, Iqbal Ansari’s Message On Eid

‘Eid Mubarak’: Former Litigant In The Ayodhya Land Dispute Case, Iqbal Ansari’s Message On Eid

New Tax Rules From Tomorrow: From UPI To Tax Slab, What Will Change From April 1, 2025?

New Tax Rules From Tomorrow: From UPI To Tax Slab, What Will Change From April...

IPL 2025: MI vs KKR–Predicted XIs, Key Players & Match Preview

IPL 2025: MI vs KKR–Predicted XIs, Key Players & Match Preview

Miami Open Final: ‘Jess, I’m So Sorry’ Why Aryna Sabalenka Felt The Need To Apologize To Jessica Pegula?

Miami Open Final: ‘Jess, I’m So Sorry’ Why Aryna Sabalenka Felt The Need To Apologize...

Miami Open Final Delayed: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Miami Open Final Delayed: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Entertainment

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With Fiancé

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’ Backlash

‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok