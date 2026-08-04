Moviegoers Flee Colombia Theatre As Audience Member Triggers Extreme ‘Fart Attack’ During Spider-Man Screening

A disturbing scene occurred at a theatre in Colombia during a screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. According to reports, moviegoers evacuated the theatre midway through the film after an audience member suffered an extreme bout of flatulence. The incident quickly sparked jokes across social media, with users dubbing the event “Spider-Man: Brand New Smell.”

What Happened During the Spider-Man Screening?

On Sunday, an unpleasant situation unfolded at the Cine Colombia multiplex inside the Plaza Bocagrande shopping center in Cartagena. A foul odor caused by an audience member disrupted the screening, causing hundreds of viewers to vacate the auditorium and flood into the hallway. In a viral video circulating online, moviegoers can be seen standing outside the auditorium, including one attendee dressed in a Spider-Man suit.

#MISERABLE 🤢 Una función de Spider-Man en el centro comercial Plaza Bocagrande, en Cartagena, terminó en anécdota insólita cuando un fuerte gas estomacal expulsado por un asistente obligó a varias personas a abandonar la sala de cine debido al insoportable mal olor. pic.twitter.com/UCpEQeAXrl — Colombia Oscura (@ColombiaOscura) August 2, 2026

Audience Members Return to the Auditorium

Reports claim that the screening was not canceled following the disruption. After the smell dissipated, some moviegoers returned to their seats to finish the film, though many chose not to go back inside. The individual responsible for the incident has not been identified, but reports suggest the smell likely originated from someone who failed to reach the bathroom in time.

Social Media Reactions

Social media erupted with hilarity memes and jokes following the incident, with users racing to post their best jokes about the movie theatre mishap. One user commented, “Spider-Man: Brand New Smell.” Another user joked, “The situation was so serious that Spider-Man had to call in the Avengers.” A third commenter added, “Spider-Man 5: Fart From Home.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest chapter in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland The film has earned over $300 million during its opening weekend, making it only the second movie in cinematic history to achieve the milestone after Avengers: Endgame.

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