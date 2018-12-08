Mowgli movie: The movie Mowgli is been made by Warner Brothers this time and the story is looking dark. The fairytale story of a boy who is lost in the jungle finds animal friends for survival. The Hindi dubbing is done by Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit. The role of Mowgli is been given to Rohan Chand as the protagonist and Freida Pinto is also making a cameo in the film

Mowgli has been the most loved character of the story The Jungle Book in India and worldwide. This time the movie is coming with a twist of narrating the story in a dark world. The Jungle Book has made many fans in India and the anticipation of new Mowgli is making the fans impatient. The last time The Jungle Book story was adapted, it was Jon Favreau who took the story and presented in a massy narrative so that everyone can understand the story. Now the story has been taken up Andy Serkis who is re-imagining the story is making a darker Jungle Book story with Netflix. The classic story of an Indian boy who is wandering in the Jungle for survival with his animal friends is making a comeback with Netflix sensibilities.

The story is such an easy timeline of events which unfolds with an emotional roller coaster ride of characters helping Mowgli and his friends for survival. The movie is coming with Netflix and was released yesterday. The Hindi version of the movie is being dubbed by famous Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan as Kaa, Jackie Shroff as Shera Khan, Abhishek Bachan as Bagheera, Anil Kapoor as Baloo and Madhuri Dixit as Nisha.

The original English dubbing of the movie is been dubbed by Christian Bale as Bagheera, Naomie Harris as Nisha, Andy Serkis as Baloo, Benedict Cumberbatch as Shera Khan and Cate Blanchett as Kaa. The tale of Mowgli is a legendary tale of a boy who finds enlightenment in the jungle with his animal friends. The role of Mowgli is been given to Rohan Chand as the protagonist and Freida Pinto is also making a cameo in the film.

