Donning beautiful gowns and dresses, the ladies shined like real stars while the men suited themselves with class.

Donning beautiful gowns and dresses, the ladies shined like real stars while the men suited themselves with class. Kareena Khan Khan,who often hogs headlines for her trendy fashion sense stole all the limelight with her metallic tube dress. Bebo completed her look with her favourite sleek hairdo. Madhuri Dixit, one of the gems of the industry looked gorgeous in blue.Not just her, even Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Kapoor were seen twinning in blue with utmost classiness. The royal blue off shoulder looked stunning on Madhuri Dixit.

The Bollywood stars could not hold themselves from posing together for the screening night and gave us some of the astonishing clicks.

The red carpet premiere of Mowgli took place at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai and it was undoubtedly a star-studded affair. Talking about the movie, Christian Bale will be seen playing the role of Bagheera while Andy Serkis will be seen playing Baloo. The Hindi version of this movie has voices of different Bollywood stars like Abhishek Bachchan is voicing Bagheera, Anil Kapoor is voicing Baloo and Kareena is voicing Kaa, which Madhuri Dixit is voicing for Nisha and Jackie Shroff is voicing Sher Khan. The movie is all set to hit the silverscreen on November 29 and will start streaming on Netflix from December 7 itself.

