The World Premiere of Mowgli: The Legend Of The Jungle will be held on November 25, 2018. For the very first time, India is the destination of a major Hollywood motion picture premiere with its lead cast in attendance. Formerly, the project was set for an October release under Warner Bros, but in July Netflix acquired the distribution rights pushing the release date to November before releasing it worldwide on Netflix.

Director Andy Serkis will reinvent Rudyard Kipling’s famous masterpiece, in which a boy would become a legend. Torn between two worlds, Mowgli is all set to discover who he really is and who does he belong with. In the Hindi dubbed version of Mowgli, the lead cast includes Anil Kapoor as Baloo, Madhuri Dixit as Nisha, Abhishek Bachchan as Bagheera, Jackie Shroff will play the role of Shere Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be the hypnotizing Kaa. In the series, Freida Pinto and Matthew Rhys will play the key characters from the local village and Rohan Chand in the title role as Mowgli.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Talking about the trailer, we will see a clash between Mowgli’s human side and his animal one, and as the humans settle in the forest, he is forced to choose between these two sides of himself. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle will release in selected theaters on November 29, before streaming worldwide on Netflix on December 7.

