In the world of all the masala entertainers and the commercial Bollywood films for the masses, here is the list of art films for the classes—15 Park Avenue, Fire, Salaam Bombay and Mr and Mrs Iyer, which you should definitely watch this weekend!

It takes a true movie buff to understand the importance of good feature and art films in Bollywood. In the era of masala films, action films, fantasy films and commercial movies for the masses, there are some hidden gems in the Indian film industry which may not have been commercial hits, but are so close to reality that it will remain in your hearts forever!

These feature and art films will give you a reality check and a sneek-peak into the real world. They will give you a tour of a life which is beyond big cars, huge sets and romantic songs. This closer-to-life cinema is what every movie lover should watch.

Even the aspiring filmmakers could learn a lot from these movies which may have recieved several awards but are never spoken about. On this weekend, here is a list of meaningful art and feature films which should be on your to-watch list:

15 Park Avenue: Starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Shabana Azmi, and Rahul Bose in key roles, this National Award Winning movie deals with the unspoken topic of schizophrenia which is rarely addressed in Bollywood movies.

Helmed by Aparna Sen, 15 Park Avenue is a heart-wrenching movie about a girl suffering from schizophrenia and how it is further triggered by some unfortunate incidents and what effect does it have on her family members. The film was given the National Award for a reason and it should surely be one of the movies you watch this weekend.

Mr and Mrs Iyer: Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Rahul Bose in lead roles, Mr and Mrs Iyer is the story of two individuals who are stuck between the middle of a Hindu-Muslim riot. The film shows how a Tamil Brahmin Meenakshi (played by Konkona) is accompanied by a Bengali Muslim Raja (played by Rahul) and how they both at some point or the other save each other’s lives during the riots despite having differences on several issues.

Also, it shows how two strangers who hardly know each other develope a special bond in this unexpected journey.

Directed by Aparna Sen, Mr and Mrs Iyer won the prestigious Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration and the Golden Maile award at the Hawaii International Film Festival.

Salaam Bombay: Directed by none other than Mira Nair, Salaam Bombay shows you the real-life and struggle of people living in the Bombay slums and brothels. It is the story of a little child who is trying to get in touch with his family and meanwhile goes through the several unfortunate and experiences to understand how it is to survive in a puzzling world called Bombay! Salaam Bombay has been listed in the Best 1,000 Movies Ever Made list by the New York Times.

Fire: A masterpiece by Deepa Mehta, Fire talks about one of the most sensitive topics picked up by filmmakers in the industry—homosexuality. The film, starring Nandita Das and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, is the story of two sisters-in-law who fall in love with each other and try to fight the misogynistic society. The film was banned in India for provoking homosexuality stating that it is not fit for the audience.

