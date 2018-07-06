Mr Chandramouli Movie review: The films showcases happy lives of a boxer and his father goes for a toss when they unwittingly become part of a businessman's plot to ruin his rival.

A young man Raghav (Gautham Karthik) dreams of being one of the top boxers and his father Chandramouli (Karthik) is very supportive of him. Since Raghav is ambitious, his fun-loving dad tries to help him get sponsors to participate in large tournaments. But Raghav is also supported by his girlfriend Madhu (Regina Cassandra) on this journey. We are then introduced to another story here- rivalry between two cab companies one of which is owned by Azhagar (Mahendran).

Azhagar wants to destroy his upcoming competitor and this is what adds more masala to the story. Cab drivers start committing crimes and somehow Chandramouli gets involved in this issue. And their lives change. How does it affect Raghav and his father? Does Raghav succeed as a boxer?

The title ‘Mr Chandramouli’ reminds us instantly of ‘Mounam Ragam’ where Karthik romances Revathy whose father’s name is Chandramouli. Director Thiru’s film involves a young man who loves his family and whose life goes haywire thanks to an incident. The plot is not new and the treatment is not very exciting either.

Despite having Karthik and his real-life son Gautham, Regina, Mahendran and Sathish, none of the characters stand out or make a mark in the film. The romance between Gautham and Regina has no fizz, and Karthik’s happy-go-lucky attitude seems quite plastic. Some of Karthik’s lip sync in the dubbing is off as well. Mr Chandramouli may be about winning in the boxing ring but it’s a struggling effort on the big screen.

