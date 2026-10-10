Mr Faisu Announces Wedding With ……, Shares Photos From Madinah | Know Who Is Mr Faisu’s Wife?

Mr Faisu Wedding: Popular social media influencer and actor Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, has announced his wedding by sharing pictures from his nikah ceremony in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. The influencer celebrated the special occasion with his family by his side and described the marriage as a dream come true. The announcement has sparked curiosity among fans, particularly about his wife Tanya and their relationship.

Mr Faisu Shares Wedding Pictures From Madinah

Mr Faisu shared photographs from his nikah ceremony on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into one of the most significant moments of his life. The ceremony took place in Madinah, a city of great religious importance, making the occasion particularly special for the influencer.

Alongside the pictures, Faisu expressed gratitude for being able to get married in the holy city with his family present. He also requested his followers to remember the couple in their prayers as they begin their married life together.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation about Faisu’s wedding plans. Earlier in 2026, the influencer had confirmed that he intended to get married during the year, although he had dismissed reports suggesting that the ceremony would take place in July.

Who Is Mr Faisu’s Wife Tanya?

Tanya is the name associated with Mr Faisu’s bride following the appearance of his wedding invitation and related posts on social media. Actor Yuvika Choudhary had previously shared a vlog featuring a glimpse of the invitation, which displayed the names “Mr. Faisu & Tanya”. The invitation generated considerable curiosity among fans, who began speculating about the influencer’s wedding.

However, Faisu has not publicly revealed extensive details about his wife’s personal life, profession or background. His wedding announcement focused primarily on the nikah ceremony and the happiness of beginning this new chapter with his family’s blessings.

As a result, information about Tanya remains limited, and further details about her life and relationship with Faisu will depend on what the couple chooses to share publicly.

Mr Faisu Had Confirmed His Wedding Plans For 2026

Before the announcement, Faisu addressed rumours about his marriage during an appearance on Cyrus Broacha’s podcast. When asked about reports suggesting a July wedding, he clarified that the month mentioned in those reports was incorrect but confirmed that he would marry in 2026.

His comments kept fans guessing about the wedding date and the identity of his future wife. The pictures from Madinah have now confirmed that the influencer has tied the knot.

From Social Media Star To Television Personality

Faisal Shaikh rose to prominence through short-form videos before building a substantial following on Instagram. He subsequently expanded into television and entertainment, participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

In 2026, he also appeared on the reality show The 50, where he finished as the first runner-up. With his wedding announcement, the popular influencer has given fans a glimpse into his personal life, marking a new beginning beyond his career in entertainment.