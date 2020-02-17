Mr India 2: Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Mr India 2. Though, there are no official reports, Alia Abbas Zafar wants to cast Shah Rukh as Mogambo and Ranveer as Anil Kapoor.

Mr India 2: After entertaining the audience with Salman Khan’s film Bharat, director Ali Abbas Zafar is all set for his next film which is said to be the remake of 1987 superhit film Mr. India. Though from a long time there are a lot of rumors about the film, there are reports that Ali Abbas Zafar has been working for the project for a long time and will be giving a contemporary spin to the old concept of the film that featured Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Sridevi.

Though, Ranveer Singh for a long time was in talks with the director regarding the project and was set to appear in the role of Anil Kapoor, as per the recent reports, Shah Rukh Khan will play the role of Mogambo. Though nothing has been confirmed, it will be quite interesting to see how the actors will take forward the remake.

Reports reveal that the makers want the film to release the film on a festive day in 2022. Moreover, Ali Abbas Zafar is also planning to cast Katrina Kaif in the role of Sridevi in the film.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan decides to quit, feels channel was biased towards Sidharth Shukla

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with his upcoming film 83, which is a sports-drama film that will recreate the era when India won its first World Cup in 1983 under the captainship of Kapil Dev. Moreover, the film will also feature Deepika Padukone in the role of Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife. Further, the powerhouse of talent will also be seen in Karan Johar’s film Takht.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Himanshi Khurrana party after show’s wrap up, see photos

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App