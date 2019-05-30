Producer Boney Kapoor is currently planning to remake 1987 film, Mr India. In an interview, he revealed that first, he will make a reboot post to which he will make a franchise. The original film featured Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri and Sridevi in lead roles which became the highest grossing Indian film of 1987.

In a small interview with a media portal, the producer revealed that his main idea is to first make a reboot and then create a franchise. He further added upon saying that he has a basic structure in his mind but he has still not decided the timeline.

Recently, Shekhar Kapur and Anil Kapoor shared pictures from the film on completing 32 years on social media. Post to which the fans predicted that the duo is again collaborating for the remake.

Feels like déjà vu! @shekharkapur & I are deep in discussion about something new and super exciting! We're hoping to create the same magic we did before with Mr. India…The cap adjustment was lucky then, and it might do the trick this time as well! 😉 pic.twitter.com/Je9she0YGp — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 17, 2019

In the interview, Boney Kapoor also revealed that if Shekhar Kapur is free, he can come back on board and direct the remake. He also revealed that anyone from the cast and crew of the original film is free to be a part of the film. He further discussed the characters of the original film and quoted that the iconic character of Mogambo which was played by Amrish Puri added life to the story.

#MrIndia was made iconic by its children friendly action scenes & Veeru’s Midas touch. I want to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the man who made these unforgettable moments possible. #VeeruDevgan was an amazing man & I'm lucky to have worked with him. He is sorely missed… pic.twitter.com/jdw1w6ULtI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 29, 2019

Moreover, Sridevi in the role of Seema Soni further added glamour and made it among the hit films of that era. Boney also revealed that earlier, Sridevi’s image among the audience was among the glamorous stars but after Mr India, the perception changed and was considered as one of the most talented and powerful actors of the industry.

Though Boney Kapoor is quite stable in terms of profession, deep in his heart he is still struggling with the death of his wife Sridevi. Often in interviews and shows, he is caught trying to hide his tears.

