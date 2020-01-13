Mr Lele first poster: After Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No. 1, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will be seen in the upcoming film Mr Lele. Slated for a release on January 1, 2021, the first poster of Mr Lele has released today.

Mr Lele first poster: On the festive occasion of Lohri, Actor Varun Dhawan has surprised his die-hard fans and cinephiles with the announcement of a new film and it is none other than the much-talked-about film Mr Lele. Putting months of speculations to an end, the makers of the film announced the film today by releasing the official poster of the film on social media.

In the first poster, we can see a frightened Varun Dhawan as Mr Lele in just white shorts, an orange fanny pack, a matching wristwatch and a gun. The first poster of Mr. Lele is quite intriguing and instantly catches our attention.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram account, Varun Dhawan wrote in the caption that Mr Lele is going to set the cinema screens on fire with non-stop entertainment. He also revealed that the film will release on January 1, 2021.

Marking Varun Dhawan’s third collaboration with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan after Badrinath Ki Dulhaniyaa and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Mr. Lele will be bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Latest reports suggest that the makers of the film have found their leading ladies in Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Although, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Before the release of Mr. Lele, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the upcoming films Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi as well as Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.

