Mr Lele first poster: Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan have reunited for another film and this time they are ready to deliver a comedy-drama to the audience. Fans on social media couldn't stop laughing after seeing the new character of their favourite actor. The film will release on January 1, 2021.

It would not be wrong to say that Varun Dhawan is the only young actor in Bollywood currently who has been lucky when it comes to choosing the right scripts and right films, unlike other young actors. May it is guidance from his father David Dhawan’s side and also the actor has established himself in the industry so well that now he can differentiate between the good script and the bad script easily. Where Varun’s upcoming film Street Dancer 3D is nearing to its release, the Judwaa 2 actor has unveiled the first poster of his next film, Mr Lele.

After ABCD 2, Varun has reunited with Shashank Khaitan for a comedy-drama this time in which the actor plays a funny character. On the other hand, busy Varun is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D in different cities, the film releases on January 24. Well, even before the release of Street Dancer 3D, Kalank actor has given another gift to his fans on the occasion of Lohri with the funny poster of Mr Lele.

The excitement of the fans for the film can be easily seen on social media and everyone is just praising Varun’s character and we can now feel that the film will be no less than a laughter riot. Where some fans are laughing after seeing the first poster of the film while others have even said that they are happy that Varun is not doing a remake comedy this time. Now it is clear that fans have really liked the poster and Varun’s new character which makes them laugh.

Along with the poster, Varun has also revealed the release date of Mr Lele i.e. January 1, 2021. Varun captioned his Instagram post as MR लेले Maaza Lele @karanjohar & @shashankkhaitan! #MrLele aa raha hai aag lagaane with non-stop entertainment! Cyu in cinemas on 1st Jan 2021! @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies

*result day Me getting scolded

vs

my neighbours#MrLele pic.twitter.com/jMTpuqyKW0 — æ (@langda_tygi) January 13, 2020

#MrLele Reporter: Which is your next movie Karan Johar: Mr. pic.twitter.com/YbKinBLuvO — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) January 13, 2020

Next year gonna be firee another funny movie by dharma @Varun_dvn #MrLele pic.twitter.com/A22x3VOoPa — Bucky barnes (@SalaamRockybhai) January 13, 2020

This looks like a laugh riot, poster itself giving comic vibes #MrLele @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/9THXmbiP4l — AnVesha 🔥 (@ViratsAnu18) January 13, 2020

What if Jhonny Sins had a Son :- #mrlele pic.twitter.com/RY2DJymHug — Jibran Zichu || (@JibranZichu) January 13, 2020

This is going to be laughing riot for sure ! What an amazing first look ! @Varun_dvn coming back with Shashank #MrLele pic.twitter.com/h503xDgpeL — 𝓢𝓪𝓾𝓻𝓪𝓿 😎 (@SalluCommunity) January 13, 2020

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App