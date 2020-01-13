Mr Lele movie: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to astonish his fans with Mr Lele movie. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and will also feature Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in female leads opposite Varun Dhawan.

Mr Lele movie: After creating a buzz with films like Coolie No 1 and Street Dancer 3D, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to capture the attention by announcing his next film which is said to be the double dose of entertainment Mr Lele. The actor is gearing up yet again to collaborate with director Shashank Khaitan for the third time after films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Recently, Shashank Khaitan released the first poster of the film and also unveiled the first look of Varun Dhawan. This won’t be wrong to say that this poster was the funniest as Varun Dhawan is seen sporting white shorts and a gun in his hand.

Moreover, with the poster, the makers also revealed that the film will hit the silver screens on January 2021. For a long time, there were speculations about the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan. Earlier, reports revealed that Kiara Advani will a part of this project but as per the recent reports, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar will share the screens with Varun Dhawan.

#Mrlele … @Varun_dvn @karanjohar and me for the third time tog … this time with a maha entertainer… 1st Jan 2021 … 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kfQ5qP5d3N — Shashank Khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) January 13, 2020

Reports revealed that Shashank Khaitan was more keen to feature Janhvi Kapoor as Varun and Janhvi have not shared the screens yet. Moreover, Janhvi Kapoor will collaborate with Shashank Khaitan for the second time so it will be quite exciting to see how this new Jodi appears on the big screens.

Talking about Mr Lele movie, it is a comic thriller and is currently in the pre-production stage. Reports reveal that the shooting of the film will begin in March. Further, Bhumi Pednekar also has a special role in Mr Lele movie. Currently, Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his film Street Dancer 3D with Sharddha Kapoor which will release on January 24.

