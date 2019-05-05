Mr Local trailer: Sivakarthikeyan plays the character of Manohar, who is willing to do all it takes to win over businesswoman Nayanthara aka Keerthana. The two minutes twenty-second trailer is full of drama, comedy scenes and action sequels. If you haven't watched the trailer yet, we suggest you do it right away.

Mr Local trailer: The trailer of the much-awaited movie of the year Mr. Local released this Sunday about an hour ago and in the span of just an hour it has crossed 500k views and the count seems unstoppable! Starring south Indian superstars Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara in the lead roles the movie promises to be one masala entertainer. The duo Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara have reunited after director Mohan Raja’s blockbuster film Velaikkaran.

Talking baout the 2-minute twenty-second trailer, it is full of drama, action sequences, and romantic scenes. In the movie Mr local we will see Sivakarthikeyan playing the role of Manohar, a man who has a keen interest in sports whereas Nayanthara will be playing the role of Keerthana a super serious and ambitious businesswoman. The storyline of the movie revolves around how Sivakarthikeyan tries to woo Nayanthara but being the super ambitious person she is, Nayanthara aka Keerthana rejects Sivakarthikeyan.

The trailer is full of them bickering and fighting with each other at every corner evoking laughter and giving us an idea about what the movie is going to be all about. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara, the movie will also star Yogi Babu, Narayan Lucky, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Sathish, RJ Balaji in pivotal roles.

Well if you haven’t seen the trailer yet, we suggest you do it right away!

Helmed by M Rajesh of Oru Kal Oru Kannadi fame, Mr. Local seems like a perfect family masala entertainer. The movie will also mark Nayanthara and Sivakarthikeyan’s second collaboration after Vellaikaran, which was based on a hit Rajnikanth film.

