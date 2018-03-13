It's time to rejoice as Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan will be reportedly making his Instagram debut on his 53rd birthday on March 14th. According to the latest buzz, Aamir has also put a lot of thought behind what his first post is going to be on the photo-sharing platform. Aamir had earlier revealed that his birthday is going to be a working birthday for him as he would be shooting for the last schedule of his much-awaited film Thugs of Hindostan, that is scheduled to hit the screens on November 7th, 2018.

Get excited as Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is all set to make his Instagram debut on his 53rd birthday on March 14. Following the footsteps of his Thugs of Hindostan co-star Katrina Kaif, Aamir will be finally giving an opportunity to all his fans to interact with him, know him up, close and personal and give an insight into his oh-so-perfect life. If the latest reports are to be believed, Aamir has also put a lot of thought behind what his first post is going to be on the photo-sharing platform.

A source close to Bollywoodlife revealed, “Aamir is keen on making an Instagram debut on his birthday and enough thought is being put on what should be the first post on the photo sharing platform. And he wants to keep it something very personal, very close to his heart. After considering several ideas, Aamir has zeroed in on a sketch of his mother that has been gifted to him by someone close to the family. Aamir is very, very close to his mother and believes that everything he is today, is because of his mother.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his much-awaited film Thugs of Hindostan starring Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh and him. Talking to a leading daily about his birthday plans, Aamir said,” It is going to be a working birthday for me. I’d be shooting in Jodhpur for the last schedule of Thugs of Hindostan. I’m very excited about how the film is shaping up, though none of us has seen the bits we’ve shot. Let’s see how it turns out.” Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled to hit the screens on November 7th, 2018.

